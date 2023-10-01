For their matchup with the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 8:20 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Chiefs head into the matchup after winning 41-10 over the Chicago Bears in their last outing on September 24.

Last time out, the Jets fell to the New England Patriots 15-10.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Patrick Mahomes II QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Kadarius Toney WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Noah Gray TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Smith OT Rib Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder Out Chris Jones DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Quad Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Ankle Out Mike Edwards S Biceps Full Participation In Practice Bryan Cook S Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Zuerlein K Groin Full Participation In Practice Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion Out Tony Adams S Hamstring Out Micheal Clemons DL Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chiefs Season Insights

Offensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by putting up 390.3 yards per game. They rank seventh on defense (280.7 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this year (26.0 points per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 13.3 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs rank sixth in pass defense this year (178.0 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 275.7 passing yards per game.

On offense, Kansas City ranks 11th in the NFL with 114.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 11th in rushing yards allowed per contest (102.7).

With four forced turnovers (13th in NFL) against six turnovers committed (26th in NFL), the Chiefs (-2) have the 20th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank worst in total yards per game (225.0), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL with 351.3 total yards allowed per contest.

The Jets have been sputtering on offense, ranking worst in the NFL with 14.0 points per game. They have been more effective on defense, giving up 20.3 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Jets' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, putting up 133.7 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 17th with 222.0 passing yards allowed per contest.

New York is accumulating 91.3 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 129.3 rushing yards per game (23rd-ranked) on defense.

The Jets have recorded four forced turnovers (13th in NFL) and committed five turnovers (21st in NFL) this season for a -1 turnover margin that ranks 19th in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)

Chiefs (-8.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-400), Jets (+310)

Chiefs (-400), Jets (+310) Total: 41.5 points

