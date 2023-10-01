Carlos Santana vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (batting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cubs
|Brewers vs Cubs Odds
|Brewers vs Cubs Prediction
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .241 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.
- Santana is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 62.8% of his 145 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 21 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has had an RBI in 53 games this season (36.6%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 60 of 145 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|75
|.263
|AVG
|.223
|.352
|OBP
|.292
|.446
|SLG
|.419
|25
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|55
|43/35
|K/BB
|59/30
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (16-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 173 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks ninth, 1.183 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.