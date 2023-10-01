Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Cubs on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Cody Bellinger and others when the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (16-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 31st start of the season.
- He has 18 quality starts in 30 chances this season.
- In 30 starts, Steele has pitched through or past the fifth inning 27 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 20
|3.0
|8
|6
|6
|6
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 15
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 9
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 29 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 40 walks and 97 RBI (153 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.
- He's slashing .307/.356/.525 so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
