Sportsbooks have listed player props for Cody Bellinger and others when the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (16-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 31st start of the season.

He has 18 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

In 30 starts, Steele has pitched through or past the fifth inning 27 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Sep. 26 5.1 6 3 3 6 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 20 3.0 8 6 6 6 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 15 6.0 7 6 6 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 7.0 6 1 1 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 8.0 2 0 0 12 2

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 29 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 40 walks and 97 RBI (153 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He's slashing .307/.356/.525 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

