Mark Canha vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .260.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.4% of his games this season (83 of 133), Canha has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (8.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has driven in a run in 41 games this season (30.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33.1% of his games this year (44 of 133), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.0%) he has scored more than once.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|70
|.317
|AVG
|.243
|.391
|OBP
|.347
|.476
|SLG
|.383
|7
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|34
|14/8
|K/BB
|37/28
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks (4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
