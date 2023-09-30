The Auburn Tigers (3-1) and their 17th-ranked passing D will host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) and the 11th-ranked passing offense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Auburn has covered once in four games with a spread this year.

Georgia & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100 Auburn To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.