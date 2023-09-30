The Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) aim to prolong their three-game winning streak when they square off against the Chicago Cubs (82-78) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The probable starters are Jordan Wicks (4-1) for the Cubs and Eric Lauer (4-5) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (4-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (4-5, 5.48 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

The Brewers will send Lauer (4-5) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.48 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, May 20, the lefty tossed three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.48, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Lauer enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Lauer heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Eric Lauer vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 15th in home runs hit (193) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 11th in the league with 1381 total hits and sixth in MLB action scoring 809 runs.

Lauer has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks (4-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 3.00 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.

Wicks has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

