Brewers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) and the Chicago Cubs (82-78) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (4-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-5) will take the ball for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Brewers were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (52.2%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 25-26 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Milwaukee scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (718 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.73.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|L 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
|September 26
|Cardinals
|L 4-1
|Adrian Houser vs Miles Mikolas
|September 27
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 28
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 30
|Cubs
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks
|October 1
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
