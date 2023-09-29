Victor Caratini vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- hitting .281 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cubs
|Brewers vs Cubs Odds
|Brewers vs Cubs Prediction
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .246 with three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 31 of 57 games this season (54.4%) Caratini has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Caratini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Josh Donaldson
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Tyrone Taylor
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.220
|AVG
|.270
|.308
|OBP
|.330
|.341
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|26/10
|K/BB
|19/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (6-8) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.