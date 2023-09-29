Mark Canha -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .260.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Canha has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 133 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has driven home a run in 41 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this season (33.1%), including four multi-run games (3.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 70 .252 AVG .243 .346 OBP .347 .383 SLG .383 9 XBH 21 3 HR 5 13 RBI 34 26/13 K/BB 37/28 5 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings