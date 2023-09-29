Garrett Mitchell vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
After hitting .229 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double) in his previous appearance against the Cardinals.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .271.
- Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), with multiple hits five times (29.4%).
- In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season (23.5%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this year (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|.368
|AVG
|.225
|.455
|OBP
|.279
|.947
|SLG
|.275
|5
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|6/3
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks (6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
