Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Door County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Door County, Wisconsin this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Door County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Oconto High School at Southern Door High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Brussels, WI
- Conference: Packerland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.