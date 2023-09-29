Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bayfield County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Bayfield County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Friday
South Shore High School at Luther L Wright High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Ironwood, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mellen Middle-High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Washburn, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.