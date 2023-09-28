In Racine County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oak Creek High School at Racine Case High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Tremper High School at Racine Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmot Union High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Union Grove, WI

Union Grove, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenosha Christian Life High School at Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Burlington, WI

Burlington, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Waterford Union High School