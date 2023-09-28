Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pewaukee High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Creek High School at Racine Case High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wauwatosa West High School at Wauwatosa East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoreland Lutheran High School at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther High School at University School of Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watertown Luther Prep School High School at Saint Thomas More High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.