High school football is on the schedule this week in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pewaukee High School at Marquette University High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28

5:30 PM CT on September 28 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Creek High School at Racine Case High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wauwatosa West High School at Wauwatosa East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa, WI Conference: Greater Metro

Greater Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoreland Lutheran High School at Brown Deer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther High School at University School of Milwaukee

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Watertown Luther Prep School High School at Saint Thomas More High School