High school football is on the schedule this week in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pewaukee High School at Marquette University High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
  • Location: Milwaukee, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Creek High School at Racine Case High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
  • Location: Racine, WI
  • Conference: Southeast
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wauwatosa West High School at Wauwatosa East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Wauwatosa, WI
  • Conference: Greater Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoreland Lutheran High School at Brown Deer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Brown Deer, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther High School at University School of Milwaukee

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Milwaukee, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Watertown Luther Prep School High School at Saint Thomas More High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Saint Francis, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.