Mark Canha vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, Mark Canha (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and 11 RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .260 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- In 62.1% of his 132 games this season, Canha has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Canha has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.0%).
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|70
|.280
|AVG
|.243
|.366
|OBP
|.347
|.425
|SLG
|.383
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|34
|40/21
|K/BB
|37/28
|8
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hudson (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
