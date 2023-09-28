Josh Donaldson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Josh Donaldson (batting .158 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .157 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Donaldson has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.5% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson has driven home a run in 17 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 17 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|6
|.127
|AVG
|.167
|.236
|OBP
|.200
|.365
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|7
|19/9
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.