With the Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) squaring off on September 28 at Lambeau Field, Jared Goff and Jordan Love will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Amazon Prime Video

Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Jordan Love 2022 Stats Jared Goff 4 Games Played 17 66.7% Completion % 65.1% 195 (48.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,438 (261.1) 1 Touchdowns 29 0 Interceptions 7 -1 (-0.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 73 (4.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Lions Defensive Stats

Last year, the Lions ranked 28th in the league with 25.1 points allowed per contest, and they ranked 32nd in total yards allowed with 392.4 given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Detroit was bottom-10 in passing yards allowed last year, giving up the third-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,179 (245.8 per game). It also ranked 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.5).

Against the run, the Lions were bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed last year, surrendering the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 2,491 (146.5 per game). They also ranked 30th in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.2).

On defense, Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (63.8%) and 30th in third-down percentage allowed (45.1%).

Packers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Packers ranked 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.8 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (336.5 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Green Bay was one of the best defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by giving up 197 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th with 7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Packers were one of the least effective defenses in the league, allowing the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL (139.5 per game). Meanwhile, they ranked 23rd with 18 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Green Bay ranked eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was 13th (53.7%).

