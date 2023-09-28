Jordan Love has a decent matchup when his Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions in Week 4 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Lions have conceded 225.3 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Love has passed for 655 yards (218.3 yards per game) this season, as Love has completed 53.1% of his throws (51-for-96), with seven touchdowns and one interception. Love also has carried the ball 14 times for 74 yards and one score, producing up 24.7 yards per game.

Love vs. the Lions

Love vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 67 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 67 PASS YPG / PASS TD Detroit has allowed one opposing player to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Lions have cenceded two players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Lions this season.

Love will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions give up 225.3 passing yards per contest.

The Lions have the No. 15 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up four this season (1.3 per game).

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Love Passing Insights

Love has finished above his passing yards prop total twice this season.

The Packers have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Love is No. 15 in the NFL averaging 6.8 yards per attempt (655 total yards passing).

Love has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 88.9% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Love has passed 18 times out of his 96 total attempts while in the red zone (62.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Love Rushing Insights

Love went over his rushing yards total twice in three games played this season.

Love has rushed for a touchdown once this season in three games played.

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-44 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 14-for-25 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-27 / 245 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

