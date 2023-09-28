On Thursday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is hitting .275 with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Yelich has had a hit in 97 of 141 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 39 times (27.7%).

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has driven in a run in 48 games this season (34.0%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 51.1% of his games this year (72 of 141), with two or more runs 26 times (18.4%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 72 .277 AVG .273 .373 OBP .357 .431 SLG .464 23 XBH 31 7 HR 12 33 RBI 43 71/37 K/BB 67/37 15 SB 12

