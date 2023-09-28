On Thursday, Carlos Santana (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .239.

Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

Santana has gotten a hit in 88 of 142 games this season (62.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (22.5%).

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 142), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has had an RBI in 51 games this season (35.9%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 27 .232 AVG .200 .323 OBP .246 .384 SLG .391 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 17 RBI 19 31/22 K/BB 21/7 4 SB 0

