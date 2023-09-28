Carlos Santana vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Carlos Santana (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .239.
- Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 88 of 142 games this season (62.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (22.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 142), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has had an RBI in 51 games this season (35.9%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|27
|.232
|AVG
|.200
|.323
|OBP
|.246
|.384
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|19
|31/22
|K/BB
|21/7
|4
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 5.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
