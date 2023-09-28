Oddsmakers have listed player props for Christian Yelich, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (10-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.

Burnes has 29 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 12th, 1.060 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Sep. 22 5.0 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 16 5.2 5 4 4 9 3 at Yankees Sep. 10 8.0 0 0 0 7 2 at Pirates Sep. 4 6.0 7 4 4 7 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 7.0 8 1 1 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 74 walks and 76 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.365/.448 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-4 4 2 5 10 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 128 hits with 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .239/.317/.422 slash line so far this season.

Santana brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-6 1 0 2 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .267/.362/.444 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .262/.370/.420 slash line so far this year.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

