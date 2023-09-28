Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) clashing at American Family Field (on September 28) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Brewers.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (10-8) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (6-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-5.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Brewers have won 49 out of the 83 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.
- Milwaukee has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored 711 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|W 16-1
|Corbin Burnes vs JT Chargois
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|L 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
|September 26
|Cardinals
|L 4-1
|Adrian Houser vs Miles Mikolas
|September 27
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 30
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Wicks
|October 1
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
