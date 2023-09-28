Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are conceding the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 72 per game.

Jones was a force in the trenches last year, scoring two rushing TDs and picking up 65.9 yards per game. Jones was also productive in the passing game, tallying 59 catches and five touchdowns over the course of the year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jones vs. the Lions

Jones vs the Lions (since 2021): 3 GP / 46.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 46.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In the ground game, six players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Lions last season.

In terms of run defense, Detroit gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.

The Lions allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.

The Lions were the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense last season by surrendering 146.5 yards per game on the ground.

A season ago, the Lions allowed 22 rushing touchdowns. That ranked 29th in NFL play.

Watch Packers vs Lions on Fubo!

Packers Player Previews

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in seven of his 17 opportunities last season (41.2%).

The Packers threw the ball on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. Their offense was 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Jones had a rushing touchdown in two games last year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Jones Receiving Insights

In seven of his 17 games last season (41.2%), Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 72 pass attempts last year, averaging 5.5 yards per target (130th in NFL).

Jones had a touchdown catch in four games last year, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jones' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 9/11/2022 Week 1 5 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/18/2022 Week 2 15 ATT / 132 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD at Buccaneers 9/25/2022 Week 3 12 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/2/2022 Week 4 16 ATT / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/9/2022 Week 5 13 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/16/2022 Week 6 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 9 REC / 53 YDS / 2 TDs at Bills 10/30/2022 Week 8 20 ATT / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/13/2022 Week 10 24 ATT / 138 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/17/2022 Week 11 12 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/27/2022 Week 12 12 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD at Bears 12/4/2022 Week 13 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/19/2022 Week 15 17 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Dolphins 12/25/2022 Week 16 6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/1/2023 Week 17 14 ATT / 111 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 1/8/2023 Week 18 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.