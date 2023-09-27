How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Wednesday, September 27
Pennsylvania versus Iona is a game to catch on a Wednesday NCAA Women's Soccer slate that features a lot of competitive contests.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Longwood vs Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Presbyterian vs UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Iona vs Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Radford vs High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Winthrop vs SC Upstate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
