The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .215.

In 56.6% of his 145 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 145), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (29.7%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (13.1%).

In 56 of 145 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 74 .223 AVG .208 .313 OBP .304 .453 SLG .364 28 XBH 25 15 HR 9 43 RBI 35 74/34 K/BB 86/35 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings