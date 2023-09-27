Willy Adames vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .215.
- In 56.6% of his 145 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 145), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (29.7%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (13.1%).
- In 56 of 145 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|74
|.223
|AVG
|.208
|.313
|OBP
|.304
|.453
|SLG
|.364
|28
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|9
|43
|RBI
|35
|74/34
|K/BB
|86/35
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
