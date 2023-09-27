On Wednesday, Mark Canha (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and 11 RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .260.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 103rd in slugging.

In 82 of 132 games this season (62.1%) Canha has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Canha has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44 of 132 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 70 .321 AVG .243 .398 OBP .347 .487 SLG .383 7 XBH 21 3 HR 5 14 RBI 34 14/8 K/BB 37/28 3 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings