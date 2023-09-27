Josh Donaldson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Josh Donaldson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .157 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Donaldson has picked up a hit in 42.6% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 8.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (25.5%), homering in 7.5% of his plate appearances.
- Donaldson has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with more than one RBI five times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 17 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|6
|.127
|AVG
|.167
|.236
|OBP
|.200
|.365
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|7
|19/9
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Thompson (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.