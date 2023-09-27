Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .239 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Santana is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 62.0% of his games this year (88 of 142), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has an RBI in 51 of 142 games this season, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 48 .316 AVG .238 .398 OBP .319 .513 SLG .436 7 XBH 22 4 HR 7 10 RBI 36 11/11 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings