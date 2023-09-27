Brian Anderson returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Zack Thompson and the St. Louis CardinalsSeptember 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Marlins.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .222.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (26.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (10.8%).

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .240 AVG .203 .317 OBP .297 .413 SLG .304 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 26 RBI 14 57/17 K/BB 50/19 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings