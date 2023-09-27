Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 27
Wade Miley's Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) on Wednesday at American Family Field, as he looks to pick up his 10th win of the season. It begins at 7:40 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Miley (9-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (9-4, 3.20 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley
- The Brewers will send Miley (9-4) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 2.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.127 in 22 games this season.
- He has nine quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Miley will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
Wade Miley vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals are batting .249 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .417 (12th in the league) with 207 home runs.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in two games, and they have gone 4-for-27 with a double, a home run and an RBI over 7 2/3 innings.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson
- Thompson (5-7) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
- Thompson is trying to record his second quality start of the season.
- Thompson will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 2.5 innings per appearance).
- He has made 11 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Zack Thompson vs. Brewers
- He meets a Brewers offense that ranks 17th in the league with 708 total runs scored while batting .239 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .385 slugging percentage (27th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 162 home runs (24th in the league).
- Thompson has a 6 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Brewers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .280 batting average over two appearances.
