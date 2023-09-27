Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Cardinals on September 27, 2023
Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Wade Miley Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Miley Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (9-4) for his 23rd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.
- Miley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Miley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 21
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 15
|5.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|at Yankees
|Sep. 9
|3.2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|6.1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Cubs
|Aug. 28
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 149 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 74 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a .275/.365/.448 slash line so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|3-for-4
|4
|2
|5
|10
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (128 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .239/.317/.422 on the year.
- Santana brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .267/.362/.444 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 21
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Lars Nootbaar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Nootbaar Stats
- Lars Nootbaar has collected 107 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .262/.369/.421 so far this year.
Nootbaar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
