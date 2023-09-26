The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .215 with 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 81 of 144 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (15.3%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.9% of his games this season, Adames has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 74 .222 AVG .208 .314 OBP .304 .452 SLG .364 27 XBH 25 15 HR 9 43 RBI 35 73/34 K/BB 86/35 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings