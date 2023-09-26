Willy Adames vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .215 with 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 81 of 144 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (15.3%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, Adames has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|74
|.222
|AVG
|.208
|.314
|OBP
|.304
|.452
|SLG
|.364
|27
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|9
|43
|RBI
|35
|73/34
|K/BB
|86/35
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (7-13) to the mound to make his 34th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 187 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.340 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.