As of September 26 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it ranked 17th on defense with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

Green Bay went 3-3 as underdogs and 5-6 as favorites.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 770 yards (45.3 per game).

Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +6600 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +8000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

