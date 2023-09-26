Mark Canha vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mark Canha (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .263 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 65th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- In 62.6% of his games this year (82 of 131), Canha has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (18.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 8.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 44 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|70
|.286
|AVG
|.243
|.373
|OBP
|.347
|.434
|SLG
|.383
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|34
|39/21
|K/BB
|37/28
|8
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 34th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 187 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.95), 40th in WHIP (1.340), and 46th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.