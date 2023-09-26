Josh Donaldson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Josh Donaldson (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .160 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Donaldson has picked up a hit in 20 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 46), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (17 of 46), with two or more RBI five times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 17 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.250
|AVG
|.167
|.400
|OBP
|.200
|.450
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|5/5
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.75).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (7-13) out to make his 34th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 187 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.95), 40th in WHIP (1.340), and 46th in K/9 (5.9).
