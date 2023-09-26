Christian Yelich vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- In 69.3% of his games this season (97 of 140), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven home a run in 48 games this year (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|.280
|AVG
|.273
|.375
|OBP
|.357
|.436
|SLG
|.464
|23
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|43
|70/36
|K/BB
|67/37
|15
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (7-13 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 187 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 34th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.95), 40th in WHIP (1.340), and 46th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
