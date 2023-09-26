Carlos Santana vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cardinals
|Brewers vs Cardinals Odds
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .237 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- Santana has had a hit in 87 of 141 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 31 times (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 141), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|48
|.306
|AVG
|.238
|.393
|OBP
|.319
|.500
|SLG
|.436
|6
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|7
|9
|RBI
|36
|11/11
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (7-13 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 187 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 34th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.95), 40th in WHIP (1.340), and 46th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.