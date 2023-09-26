Tuesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 26.

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser (7-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream:

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

This season, the Brewers have won 48 out of the 81 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee is 11-12 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in the majors with 707 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

