If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Sauk County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Sauk County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    West Salem High School at Baraboo High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 25
    • Location: Baraboo, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Reedsburg Area High School at Baraboo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Baraboo, WI
    • Conference: Badger
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

