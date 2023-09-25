As of September 25 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3500, put them 13th in the NFL.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it ranked 17th on the other side of the ball with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

The Packers had five wins at home last year and three away.

Green Bay put up a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 catches for 395 yards.

A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 206 yards.

Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +3500 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

