Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in La Crosse County, Wisconsin this week.

    • La Crosse County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    West Salem High School at Baraboo High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 25
    • Location: Baraboo, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Luther High School at Necedah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Necedah, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Crosse Central High School at Holmen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Holmen, WI
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

