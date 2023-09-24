The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Raiders and Steelers betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 2.5 43 -150 +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Raiders vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

In 13 of 17 games last season, the Raiders and their opponents went over 43 points.

Las Vegas had an average total of 46.4 in its matchups last season, 3.4 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Raiders covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Raiders were favored on the moneyline 10 total times last season. They went 4-6 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Las Vegas had a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh played five games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 43 points.

Pittsburgh had a 40.5-point average over/under in its contests last year, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Steelers beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last season.

Last season, the Steelers were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Pittsburgh had a record of 2-5 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Raiders vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Raiders 23.2 12 24.6 26 46.4 13 Steelers 18.1 26 20.4 10 40.5 5

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.0 24.9 ATS Record 8-9-0 5-3-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 6-2-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 4-2 0-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.1 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22.0 23.3 ATS Record 10-6-1 4-3-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.