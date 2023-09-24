Will Christian Watson Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. All of Watson's stats can be found on this page.
Looking at last year's season stats, Watson was targeted 66 times and had 41 catches for 611 yards (14.9 per reception) and seven TDs, plus seven carries for 80 yards two touchdowns.
Christian Watson Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Packers.
Packers vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|66
|41
|611
|276
|7
|14.9
Watson Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|3
|3
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|8
|4
|107
|3
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|4
|48
|2
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|6
|4
|110
|1
|Week 13
|@Bears
|7
|3
|48
|1
|Week 15
|Rams
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|5
|1
|11
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|6
|5
|104
|0
