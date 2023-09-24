Sunday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) against the Miami Marlins (80-75) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on September 24.

The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (12-9) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (6-7).

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Brewers have won 48, or 60%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Milwaukee has won 33 of its 55 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 706 (4.6 per game).

The Brewers have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule