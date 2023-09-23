TCU vs. SMU Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the contest between the TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Horned Frogs to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
TCU vs. SMU Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|TCU (-6.5)
|Under (62.5)
|TCU 33, SMU 24
Week 4 Predictions
TCU Betting Info (2023)
- The Horned Frogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.
- The Horned Frogs have posted one win against the spread this year.
- TCU has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- The Horned Frogs have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.
- TCU games have had an average of 64 points this season, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
SMU Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mustangs have a 32.3% chance to win.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.
- SMU is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or greater this season.
- The Mustangs' two games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.
- The average point total for SMU this year is 5.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Horned Frogs vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|TCU
|39.7
|21.3
|41.5
|25.5
|36
|13
|SMU
|39.3
|14
|53.5
|7
|11
|28
