Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) will look to upset the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Buckeyes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-3)
|55.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-3)
|55.5
|-172
|+142
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Ohio State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Notre Dame has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.
Ohio State & Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
