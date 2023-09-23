Saturday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (79-75) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.84 ERA).

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Brewers have won 48, or 60.8%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Milwaukee has won 48 of its 79 games, or 60.8%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 16th in the majors with 702 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule