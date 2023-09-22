In the contest between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Badgers to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Looking to bet on Wisconsin vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Purdue (+5.5) Toss Up (53.5) Wisconsin 28, Purdue 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Badgers a 69.2% chance to win.

The Badgers have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-2.

One of the Badgers' three games this season has hit the over.

The total for this game is 53.5, 5.5 points fewer than the average total in Wisconsin games thus far this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The Boilermakers have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

The Boilermakers have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total in Purdue games this season is 2.7 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Badgers vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 31.7 20.7 36.5 15.5 22.0 31.0 Purdue 26.3 30.3 27.5 37.0 24.0 17.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.