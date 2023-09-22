We have 2023 high school football action in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Ozaukee County
  • Sheboygan County
  • Manitowoc County

    • Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Pewaukee High School at Wauwatosa West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Wauwatosa, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hamilton High School at Marquette University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Milwaukee, WI
    • Conference: Greater Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.