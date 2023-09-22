If you reside in Washington County, Wisconsin and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Washington County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

West Allis Hale High School at Germantown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Germantown, WI

Germantown, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Nicolet High School at West Bend West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Conference: North Shore

North Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Catholic Central High School at Living Word Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Jackson, WI

Jackson, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bend East High School at Homestead High School